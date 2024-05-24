Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.74), Yahoo Finance reports. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 104.47%.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance

CALT opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $648.23 million, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.50. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

