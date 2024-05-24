NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.58

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.58 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 306.50 ($3.90), with a volume of 140573908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 307.20 ($3.90).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.43) to GBX 290 ($3.69) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NatWest Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.92) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 325 ($4.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Peel Hunt started coverage on NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.19) target price for the company. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded shares of NatWest Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 309.38 ($3.93).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWG

NatWest Group Price Performance

Insider Transactions at NatWest Group

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 286.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 242.33. The company has a market cap of £26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.40, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Mark Seligman bought 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £481.77 ($612.32). 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.