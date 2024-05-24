Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Lowered to $41.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 40.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Endava in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.46.

Shares of Endava stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,308. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.45. Endava has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $81.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $221.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.59 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Endava will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in Endava by 666.2% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 35,175 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at $5,074,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Endava by 76.9% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,807,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,650,000 after purchasing an additional 256,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

