Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Barclays

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Daiwa America raised shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on YMM

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

NYSE:YMM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,361,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,869,510. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. Full Truck Alliance has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $9.68.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $339.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.13 million. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 7.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Full Truck Alliance will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,199,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 33,639 shares during the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 256.0% during the third quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 3,143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,100 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 42.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 746,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 223,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 160.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 159,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.