Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Gap Up to $22.51

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.51, but opened at $26.22. Guardant Health shares last traded at $25.09, with a volume of 1,460,701 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

Guardant Health Trading Up 6.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.34% and a negative return on equity of 246.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia purchased 2,187 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $38,972.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at $226,706.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth $57,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 362.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

