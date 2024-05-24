Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $154.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Shares of Elastic stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $105.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,824. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elastic has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $136.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.46.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,618,190.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,618,190.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Elastic by 168.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth about $64,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

