ATS (NYSE:ATS) PT Lowered to $38.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ATS in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ATS to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Get ATS alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ATS

ATS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.71. 3,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,650. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.70. ATS has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.84.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $587.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.08 million. ATS had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that ATS will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATS. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ATS by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,336,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,247 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ATS by 20.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,371,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,980,000 after purchasing an additional 919,932 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in ATS by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,578,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,050,000 after buying an additional 107,351 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ATS by 34.3% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,560,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,863,000 after buying an additional 909,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ATS by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,916,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,328,000 after buying an additional 32,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.