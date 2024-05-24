Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $157.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALB. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.16.

ALB stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.18. The stock had a trading volume of 327,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,235. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.65. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $106.69 and a 52-week high of $247.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Albemarle by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 8.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Albemarle by 11.9% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 10,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

