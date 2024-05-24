Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Hits New 1-Year High at $164.43

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $164.43 and last traded at $159.83, with a volume of 279487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 4.0 %

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.65. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,227 shares of company stock worth $6,189,532. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 354.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 136.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 215,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 441,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,550,000 after acquiring an additional 92,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

