PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $12.27

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.27, but opened at $13.65. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 1,608,348 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. New Street Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAGS
PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $877.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.91 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
