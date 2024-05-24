Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $500.00 target price on the software giant’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MSFT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.70.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $427.35. 3,241,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,159,631. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $416.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.15. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $433.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 32.4% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 470,679 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $198,024,000 after purchasing an additional 115,179 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% during the first quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.6% during the first quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 153,288 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $64,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

