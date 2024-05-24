Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Up to $11.07

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.07, but opened at $12.02. Magnite shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 811,281 shares trading hands.

MGNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Magnite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $840,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,840,561.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $840,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,840,561.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $130,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 450,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 21.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 17.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Magnite by 0.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,046,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,924 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

