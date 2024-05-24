Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for AAR (NYSE:AIR)

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AIR. Benchmark upped their price target on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of AIR stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.31. 14,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.60. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.95.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. AAR had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.63 million. Research analysts predict that AAR will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $363,386.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 28,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $1,631,284.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,621 shares in the company, valued at $17,597,873.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $363,386.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,064.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,770 shares of company stock worth $6,387,031 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in AAR in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in AAR by 737.1% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in AAR by 592.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

