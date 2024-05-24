Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTNX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.54.

NTNX traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $72.16. The company had a trading volume of 218,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,545. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.41. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $73.69.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.82 million. On average, analysts predict that Nutanix will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $1,602,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,003.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,506 shares of company stock worth $8,270,938 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,672,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 103,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 55,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 7,970.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 102,582 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

