Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.18.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 259,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,896. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 119.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.56. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 11.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,084,674 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $200,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,706 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,520,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 71,977 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 8.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,471 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 83,290 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

