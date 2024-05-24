Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Ventas, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ventas in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Ventas’ current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Ventas Price Performance

NYSE VTR traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $47.50. 82,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,438. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68. Ventas has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 4,831.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 227,154 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 641,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,875,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.