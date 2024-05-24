Teradyne Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,546 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 104% compared to the average daily volume of 1,248 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,863. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 8,125.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 131,470 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 448,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,680,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the period. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.37. 400,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,357. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.23. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $145.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

