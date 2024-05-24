Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Vital Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Vital Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.85 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VTLE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Vital Energy from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VTLE

Vital Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

VTLE stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.07. The stock had a trading volume of 128,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,189. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.85. Vital Energy has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Vital Energy by 129.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 13.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $580,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Vital Energy by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $579,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.