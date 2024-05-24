Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 3,101 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 156% compared to the typical volume of 1,210 call options.

Institutional Trading of Daqo New Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 77,890 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Daqo New Energy stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.43. 172,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,507. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $415.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DQ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $17.50 target price (down from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

