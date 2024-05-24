Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 4,020 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 739% compared to the typical daily volume of 479 put options.

Merus Stock Up 36.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS traded up $16.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,208,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,699. Merus has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $60.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.04.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Merus from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRUS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Merus by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Merus by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Merus by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merus

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.