Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.28 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.40.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.74. 105,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $147.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $266,896,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,935 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,809,000 after purchasing an additional 852,186 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,694,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,366,000 after buying an additional 608,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,356,000 after buying an additional 604,652 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

