Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 25,232 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 91% compared to the typical volume of 13,193 call options.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,530 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. GHE LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.63. 1,560,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,108,641. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. eBay has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $54.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.