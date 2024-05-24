Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Cut by HC Wainwright

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

MIGI traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 51,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,292. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.29. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 159.45% and a negative net margin of 126.36%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) by 232.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.19% of Mawson Infrastructure Group worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.

