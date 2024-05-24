Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. Cut by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:MSAI)

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MultiSensor AI in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for MultiSensor AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MultiSensor AI’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on MultiSensor AI in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MSAI stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $2.37. 3,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85. MultiSensor AI has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60.

Institutional Trading of MultiSensor AI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MultiSensor AI stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of MultiSensor AI at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

MultiSensor AI Company Profile

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

