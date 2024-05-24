William Blair Comments on The Charles Schwab Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Charles Schwab in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCHW. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.12.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.75. 1,242,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,548,978. The company has a market cap of $129.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day moving average is $67.05.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $5,025,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,741,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,416,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 622,536 shares of company stock valued at $46,208,155 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $1,458,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 104,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 522.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $909,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 88,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

