Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Markel Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $20.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $20.71. The consensus estimate for Markel Group’s current full-year earnings is $82.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Markel Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $18.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $23.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $21.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $28.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $98.56 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $28.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $109.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MKL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.00.

NYSE:MKL traded down $8.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,607.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,528.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,463.79. Markel Group has a 52 week low of $1,295.65 and a 52 week high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Markel Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,979,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Markel Group by 400.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,771,000 after buying an additional 125,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,216,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Markel Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,935,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

