Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Acelyrin in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.35). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acelyrin’s current full-year earnings is ($3.89) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acelyrin’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acelyrin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Acelyrin Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of SLRN stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.08. 105,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,987. The company has a market capitalization of $404.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.77. Acelyrin has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLRN. FMR LLC increased its position in Acelyrin by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,961,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,488 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acelyrin during the 4th quarter valued at $10,227,000. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,204,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Acelyrin during the 1st quarter valued at $3,961,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,550,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acelyrin Company Profile

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

