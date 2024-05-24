Paycom Software, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paycom Software in a report released on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $6.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.38. The stock had a trading volume of 122,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,166. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $2,994,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 38,951 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $6,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total value of $352,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares in the company, valued at $559,087,845.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

