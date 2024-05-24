HC Wainwright Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV)

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Splash Beverage Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Splash Beverage Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Splash Beverage Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 150.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,659.09%. The business had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SBEV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,614. Splash Beverage Group has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -1.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Splash Beverage Group stock. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. owned 0.13% of Splash Beverage Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. It is involved in the manufacture and distribution of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and retail sale of beverages and groceries online through qplash.com. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa DI Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

