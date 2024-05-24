Papa John’s International, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Papa John’s International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

Get Our Latest Report on PZZA

Papa John’s International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $47.34. The company had a trading volume of 169,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,134. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.04. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,074,000 after buying an additional 166,246 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,724,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,850,000 after buying an additional 93,325 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,698,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,502,000 after buying an additional 192,149 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 944,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,878,000 after buying an additional 21,198 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 932,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,124,000 after buying an additional 42,867 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Papa John’s International

In other Papa John’s International news, CEO Ravi Thanawala bought 1,900 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $99,579.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,797.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ravi Thanawala purchased 1,900 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,797.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,228.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.78%.

About Papa John’s International

(Get Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.