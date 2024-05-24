Zacks Research Weighs in on Universal Display Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Universal Display in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. The company had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OLED. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Universal Display

Universal Display Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OLED traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.49. 16,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,101. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.50. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $133.67 and a twelve month high of $194.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About Universal Display

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.