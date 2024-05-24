Zacks Research Weighs in on Universal Display Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Universal Display in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS.
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. The company had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Read Our Latest Report on Universal Display
Universal Display Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of OLED traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.49. 16,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,101. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.50. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $133.67 and a twelve month high of $194.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display
In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Universal Display Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.
About Universal Display
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Display
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.