HC Wainwright Weighs in on Nuvation Bio Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Nuvation Bio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuvation Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.40 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Nuvation Bio Trading Up 0.3 %

Nuvation Bio stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 96,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,684. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $763.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 27,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio

(Get Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.