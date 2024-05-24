Litchfield Hills Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Star Equity in a report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Star Equity’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Star Equity’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million.

Star Equity Price Performance

About Star Equity

Shares of Star Equity stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. 1,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,004. Star Equity has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 million, a P/E ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.

(Get Free Report)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.