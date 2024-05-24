Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Cut by HC Wainwright

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sol-Gel Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,329.13% and a negative return on equity of 56.20%.

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. 6,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,765. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10.

(Get Free Report)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.