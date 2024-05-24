BiomX Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for BiomX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BiomX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BiomX’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Shares of NYSEMKT PHGE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. 70,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,601. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiomX stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BiomX Inc. ( NYSEMKT:PHGE Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,817,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 19.59% of BiomX as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

