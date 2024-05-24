Northland Capmk Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneMain in a report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for OneMain’s current full-year earnings is $5.67 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on OneMain from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.62.

OneMain Price Performance

OMF traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $48.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,335. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.63. OneMain has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average is $47.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.93 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,317,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,314,000 after acquiring an additional 373,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,937,000 after acquiring an additional 889,387 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,166 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,921,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,727,000 after acquiring an additional 78,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,916,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,291,000 after acquiring an additional 177,993 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.