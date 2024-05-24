Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.55 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $8.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $105.22. 134,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,080. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.45. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $107.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $1.0207 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 50.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 25.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 27.4% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 13,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,039,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

