Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Issued By HC Wainwright

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.45). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Poseida Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.79) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Performance

PSTX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,537. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.27.

Institutional Trading of Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.95% and a negative return on equity of 97.36%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.