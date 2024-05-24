Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. Lifted by Zacks Research (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a report released on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ABX. Veritas Investment Research upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$20.70 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.73.

ABX stock traded up C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$23.33. 419,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472,017. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.26. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$18.65 and a twelve month high of C$26.05. The firm has a market cap of C$41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.98 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

