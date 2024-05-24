The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.53 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2024 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.41.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BNS stock traded up C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$65.04. 310,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,957,686. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$66.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$63.89. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$55.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.40.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.61 by C$0.08. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of C$8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.12 billion.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.