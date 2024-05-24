Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) – Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2024 earnings at $6.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$0.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of C$6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.07 billion.

CM has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.23.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up C$0.21 on Friday, reaching C$66.40. 284,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,811. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$47.44 and a 1-year high of C$69.42. The company has a market cap of C$62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.59.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

