Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Boosted by Zacks Research

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.56 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS.
Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of C$8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.17 billion.
Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$1.30 on Friday, hitting C$104.85. 287,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,509,044. The company has a market cap of C$112.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$69.83 and a 12-month high of C$112.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$104.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$93.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83.
In related news, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total value of C$332,430.00. In related news, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total value of C$332,430.00. Also, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$96.61, for a total transaction of C$113,033.70. Insiders sold 329,760 shares of company stock valued at $32,343,848 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.17%.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
