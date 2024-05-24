Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Western Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$289.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.10 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 8.58%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.55.

Shares of TSE CWB traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$27.11. The company had a trading volume of 29,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,273. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.74. The stock has a market cap of C$2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$22.96 and a 1 year high of C$31.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$124,203.22. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$47,728.69. Also, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$124,203.22. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

