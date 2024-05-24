Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ero Copper Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Raymond James lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$30.00 target price on Ero Copper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pi Financial upgraded Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.75.

Shares of ERO stock traded up C$0.62 on Friday, reaching C$30.84. 42,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,470. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$15.72 and a 12-month high of C$32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.98.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of C$158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.80 million.

In other news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.45, for a total value of C$147,232.50. Corporate insiders own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

