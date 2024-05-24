National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) – Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.87 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $9.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NA. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$110.50.

Shares of NA stock traded up C$0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$114.75. 112,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,781. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$84.27 and a 12-month high of C$116.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$113.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$104.08.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.21. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$116.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,648.80. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 44.63%.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

