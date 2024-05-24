Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$258.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$257.80 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 17.33%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins lowered Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE LB traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$27.38. 23,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,549. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$24.92 and a 52 week high of C$48.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.72.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.