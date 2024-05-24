Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Free Report) – Raymond James raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ivanhoe Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price objective on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.72.

Ivanhoe Mines Trading Up 1.6 %

TSE:IVN traded up C$0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$19.22. 163,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,060. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$18.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.91. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of C$9.89 and a 12-month high of C$21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06).

Insider Activity at Ivanhoe Mines

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$47,102.03. In related news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total transaction of C$77,350.00. Also, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$47,102.03. 50.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

