Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Lycos Energy Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (CVE:LCX)

Lycos Energy Inc. (CVE:LCX – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lycos Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lycos Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Lycos Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.00 target price on Lycos Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Lycos Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

LCX stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,283. Lycos Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.04 and a 1-year high of C$4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$188.96 million and a PE ratio of 6.49.

Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Lycos Energy had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of C$24.75 million during the quarter.

