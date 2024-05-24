Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Essential Utilities, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Essential Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Essential Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

WTRG has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

NYSE:WTRG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 103,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,276. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $43.26.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 17,553.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,425,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $97,288,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $52,964,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $46,280,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,225,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,785,000 after purchasing an additional 896,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.