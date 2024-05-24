ROK Resources Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (CVE:ROK)

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ROK Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Gill forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ROK Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for ROK Resources’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Cormark lowered their price target on ROK Resources from C$0.95 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, April 19th.

ROK Resources Trading Down 3.4 %

CVE ROK traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.28. The company had a trading volume of 25,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,375. ROK Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.30.

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.21 million during the quarter. ROK Resources had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%.

ROK Resources Company Profile

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

